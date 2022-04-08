Man shot, bar robbed in Kitson Town

Gunmen shot and injured a patron at a bar along Old Road in Kitson Town, St Catherine, Tuesday night.

The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. near the entrance to the Friendship Housing Scheme in the rural community.

Reports are that the man went into the establishment to light a spliff, or marijuana cigar, when a bike drove up with a pillion rider. Shots were fired and the victim was hit.

The men reportedly robbed patrons of cellular phones before escaping on the motorcycle.

The injured man sustained gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I am very concerned about the bike incidents. When it moves within the rural parts like here, it is very bad,” Joseph Bahadore said.

“There is a need for attention to be given by the police, as criminals are using the bike as a fast getaway vehicle,” he said.

The Guanaboa Vale police are investigating the matter.

