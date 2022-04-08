School watchman killed in hit-and-run on Slipe Road

A school watchman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Slipe Road in Cross Roads, St Andrew a short while ago.

Eyewitnesses say about 8:20 p.m., the elderly man was hit by a taxi when he attempted to cross the roadway.

The taxi operator did not stop.

“Me a walk come down and the man a cross the road and mi just hear blup! Mi think a two car crash. When mi look, the man drop right yah so,” an eyewitness told The Gleaner.

He said the elderly man appeared to have sustained broken limbs.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com