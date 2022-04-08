Seven held over St Andrew apartment cocaine seizure each granted $300,000 bail

A May 12 court date has been set for the seven persons, including three Americans, charged in connection with the seizure of cocaine at an apartment in St Andrew last month.

The date was set when 26-year-old Tyrrell Halliman, of the USA, Daniel Halliman, 25, of Stony Hill, St Andrew, 27-year-old Lamar Clarke, a trader of Port Antonio, Portland, Anicia Reid, 21, customer service agent of Greater Portmore, St Catherine, 24-year-old Racqueal Robinson of Barbican Way, St Andrew, Cheyenne Drayton, 26, and Dalia Carey, who are both from the USA, appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.

The accused were each granted $300,000 bail with sureties.

Bail applications were made by attorney-at-law Kimberli Whittaker, who is representing Carey, and attorney-at-law Ayisha Robb Cunningham, who is representing the other six accused.

Allegations are that on March 29, the police went to a gated community in St Andrew.

The Hallimans were reportedly seen with suitcases leaving an apartment.

Tyrrell Hallliman allegedly told the police that he had recently rented the apartment and that he was on his way to the airport but other persons were inside.

It was reported that the other accused were in the apartment when the police entered.

On searching the apartment, the police allegedly found cocaine weighing 1 lb. 297 ounces in a drawer in the hallway.

They were subsequently arrested and charged on April 1 with possession of cocaine, taking steps to export cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine.

- Barbara Gayle

