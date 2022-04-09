Adhere to champs traffic changes, police urge public

The police are reminding the public about traffic changes implemented in the vicinity of the National Stadium for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championship.

Today is the final day of the five-day championship.

The police say the changes are aimed at minimise congestion.

ONE WAY SYSTEM

· Arthur Wint Drive will operate as a one-way from North Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue.

· The upper section of Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue to Gate E4 will operate as a one way to access the stadium's car park as well as residents at the Lofts.

ROAD CLOSURES/DIVERSION

· JUTC buses and other vehicles travelling along Arthur Wint Drive to Mountain View Avenue will be diverted onto Roosevelt Avenue and Stanton Terrace.

POLICE CHECK POINTS

Mountain View Avenue/ Arthur Wint Drive – Only vehicles conveying patrons attending the event will be allowed to turn from Mountain View Avenue onto Arthur Wint Drive. All other vehicles including JUTC buses will continue straight along Mountain View Avenue.

Stanton Terrace/ Roosevelt Avenue – Only VIPs in vehicles displaying stickers will be allowed access along Roosevelt Avenue. All other vehicles will be diverted onto Staton Terrace via Mountain View Avenue or Old Hope Road.

NO PARKING

No parking will be allowed along the following roadways:

· Arthur Wint Drive

· Roosevelt Avenue

· Staton Terrace

· Mountain View Avenue (between Nannyville and Old Hope Road)

· Latham Avenue

· North Avenue

AFTER THE EVENT

All road closures will be removed to allow free movement of traffic from the stadium. However,

· Arthur Wint Drive will operate as a one-way from the stadium to Tom Redcam Avenue.

· Roosevelt Avenue will operate as a one way from stadium to Stanton Terrace.

· Latham Avenue will operate as a one-way from Roosevelt Avenue to Old Hope Road.

· Vehicles occupying the upper section of the stadium car park will use the upper section of Arthur Wint Drive to exit.

Members of the public are encouraged to obey the directions of the police.

