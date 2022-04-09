EU ramps up healthcare focus

WITH THURSDAY being observed as World Health Day and this year’s focus being on urgent actions needed to keep people and the planet healthy as well as creating societies focused on well-being, the European Union (EU) says it is committed to these priorities throughout its 47 years of partnership with Jamaica.

Notably, the EU has invested 10.2 million euros in grant funding to support the Health Systems Strengthening Programme by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which is financed through a US$50-million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

According to the EU, the programme’s desired outcomes are to improve the lives of Jamaicans through a modern health system and help reduce the economic burden of healthcare. For example, diabetes (‘sugar’) and hypertension (‘high blood pressure’) are common complaints among the elderly in Jamaica. For those who have to care for them, treating non-communicable diseases (NCDs) can present serious economic challenges.

Left unchecked, these diseases will continue to put pressure on the public purse and place many vulnerable families further at risk. The impact on the health system cannot be ignored. The existing public health infrastructure cannot cope with the high levels of non-communicable diseases, a rapidly changing environment, among other issues.

In recognition of the global threat and risk of NCDs not only on the health but economic viability of citizens, Jamaica has set an ambitious goal under Vision 2030. This goal not only targets an increase in healthy Jamaicans living in healthy communities, but that individuals living with or affected by NCDs can have an optimal life through increased access to high-quality health care. The EU’s support to the Health Systems Strengthening Programme is helping Jamaica to realise this goal.

The initiative will benefit three hospitals: Spanish Town, St Ann’s Bay and May Pen; and 10 health centres: Greater Portmore, Old Harbour, St Jago Park, St Ann’s Bay, Brown’s Town, Ocho Rios, May Pen East, May Pen West, Mocho, and Chapelton. Through the programme, 11 of the 13 beneficiary health facilities have been redesigned. The programme has also trained several healthcare practitioners in telemonitoring of patients and well-needed diagnostic and screening medical equipment have been procured.

Dr Christopher Tufton, minister of health and wellness, stated: “The programme would set the foundation for the implementation of a digital health system which will ensure that patient records are stored digitally and that there is collaboration and the ability to be informed by Big Data in their diagnosis and treatment.”

He added: “We’re following a chronic-care model, which allows at all levels – the interaction and intervention of healthcare practitioners and patients in the renewal of health care.”

The digital system will also enhance the overall management of the health care of Jamaicans and introduce cost control methods. Through the programme, more than 800,000 Jamaicans are expected to benefit from the improved services and facilities.

“The economic cost of treating NCDs cannot be ignored. The most vulnerable are at risk of not being able to access the treatment that they need in order to have an improved quality of life. Our partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, through the Health Systems Strengthening Programme, will ensure that the healthcare system is reoriented and strengthened so that it can provide the people-centred primary health care required to address, prevent and control non-communicable diseases in Jamaica,” said Marianne Van Steen, EU ambassador to Jamaica.