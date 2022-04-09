PM Holness to visit Penn Relays

NEW YORK:

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will for the first time attend the annual Penn Relays in Philadelphia, April 28 to 30, having accepted the invitation of the University of Pennsylvania and the Consulate General of Jamaica, New York. While in Philadelphia, the prime minister will also be meeting various business and community leaders before travelling to New York where he will participate in the launch of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary celebrations in the region.

The announcement of Prime Minister Holness’ visit was made by consul general Alsion Wilson, at the launch of Team Jamaica Bickle’s Penn Relays 2022 initiative on Friday. The prime minister will be accompanied to Penn Relays by Minister of Gender, Culture, Entertainment and Sport Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill.

Among the highlights of the prime minister’s activities will be his participation in an investment forum with potential investors. The forum, coordinated by JAMPRO along with the consulate general of Jamaica, New York and the Jamaica’s honorary consul in Philadelphia, will seek to identify potential investors while solidifying the interests of others seeking to commence business.

Holness will conclude his visit in New York where he will launch the region’s activities for Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence. The launch will present activities that are being planned by consulate general Jamaica, New York, along with various stakeholders to commemorate this diamond jubilee of independence.