A victory for women!

Jamaican women in the diaspora have hailed the elevation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court, marking the first time that a black woman will sit on the bench of the highest court of the land.

Her confirmation to be a Supreme Court justice was hailed as “historic”, “momentous” and groundbreaking.

She is expected to take her seat on the bench at the end of the current session in June.

Justice Steven Breyer, whom she will replace, will retire at the end of the court’s present term.

Jackson was confirmed 53-47 votes by the Senate.

Rev Dr Karen Green, vice-chair of the Florida Democratic Party, said she was excited to be able to celebrate a woman of colour being elevated to the United States Supreme Court.

ANOTHER GLASS CEILING BROKEN

“It is a momentous and historic occasion for our country. For the first time in the history of the Supreme Court, a black woman has finally taken her place on the bench. Her elevation has broken another glass ceiling for women and set the stage for others to follow in her footsteps,” she said.

Calling her a woman of humble beginnings, a mother who balances work and raising a family, Green said Brown Jackson’s ascension to the bench is a motivation for young women of colour,

“As a Jamaican immigrant woman of colour, I am excited to witness this occasion in our country’s history. In this election cycle, black women carried the value and victory of the democratic party and we are so happy that this was really a kept promise.

“I am especially grateful to have someone on the highest court of the land who will see justice through the eyes of black women; her elevation is not only a victory for black women but for every woman of this country,” she said.

Brown Jackson, she said, is the most qualified person for the job and her wide knowledge of every facet of the US judicial system will serve her well as she deliberates on some of the most pressing issues in our society.

Also paying tribute to the elevation of Jackson was Dr Karren Dunkley, the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council member for the north-east USA.

DEFINING MOMENT

“History has been made! The Senate confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is a defining moment marked with pride and excitement because she is the first black woman and the first public defender to serve on the United States Supreme Court. As a black woman in America, my heart is full. I am overwhelmed with joy about what the victory of her bipartisan confirmation means for all women and girls, especially our younger black sisters. Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment provides a glimpse of the American dream. She has beaten racism and sexism. Our ancestors and children are proud!” said Dunkley.