Childhood trauma is not part of God’s plan for our lives – Laylor-Bogle

TRAUMA SHOULD not be confused with the testing of faith and fiery trials that the Bible encourages Christians those with a hope to share in His latter glory to take joy in.

Instead, according to recovery coach Shaniese Laylor-Bogle, trauma is a tool used by the devil to cause major dysfunctions in the home, society and church.

She shared:“Many things we go through is not of God. They go against His principles … and Word. Molestation, rape, parents abandoning children, incest and so on, are not of God. They can cause people to be traumatised and are the foundation of mental health disorders - human suffering.”

As a faith-based childhood trauma and relationship coach, Laylor-Bogle helps women heal and find inner peace to secure satisfying relationships.

She shared that traumatic stress is not only psychological but is also physiological, affecting each bodily system such as the immune, endocrine, and digestive.

“Childhood trauma is a serious experience in the life of a child that affects safety. It is life-threatening, invokes chronic fear, affects brain development, and is one of the leading causes of human suffering and death. So, to say these experiences, which are usually out of evil minds and cruel intents, line up with God’s plan for u, is rather contradictory to His Word,” she told Family and Religion.

The counsellor, however, advised that suffering, of any type, should not cause us to question God’s sovereignty.

She continued: “He is still God in traumatic times and will not block all experiences, because they are consequences of a sinful or fallen world.”

Sharing that, despite human experience being largely built on pain since the existence of sin, Laylor-Bogle noted that God supplies the necessary tools to endure, overcome and live transformed lives.

“Ultimately, we trust God’s plan and will for our lives, and remember that, whatever we go through, our identity is found and rooted in Him alone - not what the results of sins can do to us,” she added.

In conclusion, the woman of God emphasised the importance of utilising the professional help of faith-based counsellors, especially for those Christians who are having a hard time dealing with past hurtful events.

“People, especially believers, need to break this stigma regarding Christians seeking therapy or counselling, especially for past traumatic ordeals. I have seen many new age theories that are flooding the market now and advertising their services to soothe the traumatised mind or to offer revenge. Even professed witches boldly advertising that they are trauma healers. Unfortunately, church folks are buying into it because there are not enough informed, faith-based trauma professionals. So, when you see a Christian who is trained and qualified in this field, make use of them,” she urged.