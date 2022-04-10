Entertainer among two shot dead in St Ann

Two men were shot dead over two days in St Ann in cases that are being investigated by the police.

The deceased have been identified as Omario Archer, 21, of Steer Town, St Ann and aspiring Trelawny dancehall artiste 27-year-old Demaro Peynado, also known as Dukey, and whose stage name is 'Crown Boss'.

In the first incident on Friday, residents discovered Archer's bullet-riddled body along a path in his community shortly after 9:00 am.

The police were called and the body removed.

Then on Saturday, Peynado's body was discovered with several bullet wounds at premises in Claremont, St Ann.

It is reported that Peynado had checked into a motel in Claremont on Friday night.

The following morning his body was discovered with several gunshot wounds.

Peynado hailed from Spicy Hill in Trelawny.

He is best known for his 2020 collaboration with St Ann dancehall artiste Jahvillani, titled 'Money Cya Done.'

One of his producers, Tevin Richards, of YGF Records, told The Gleaner on Saturday night that he was saddened by the artiste's passing.

“It's a sad moment when someone leaves us, and we just won't see them again. I just have to say rest in peace, Crown Boss,” Richards said.

Richards said he has quite a few unreleased tracks done by Crown Boss that he will be seeking to pass on to the artiste's family.

- Carl Gilchrist

