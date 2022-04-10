Hanover infirmary to get new matron’s quarters

New matron's quarters are to be constructed at the Hanover Infirmary in Lucea.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, said that the project will represent the final phase of the upgrading of the infirmary.

He noted that the previous facility was destroyed years ago, and the new quarters will provide a more comfortable working environment for the matron and other support staff.

He said that a therapeutic park will also be built to meet the physical, psychological and social needs of the institution's 38 residents.

“Once we complete the construction of the matron's quarters and put in the therapeutic park, we would have completed our development of the Hanover infirmary and again, I must say that this is one of the better run facilities,” he said during a visit to the institution on Friday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The matron and the Poor Relief Officer and the [Hanover Municipal] Corporation has been working to ensure that the quality of the facility is maintained and I'm really proud of this facility,” he added.

In the meantime, McKenzie noted that the kitchen being built at the infirmary is almost complete, with only minor works still to be done. The necessary furnishing and appliances, including a refrigerator, are being installed.

The kitchen, being constructed at a cost of approximately $12 million, will replace the old facility, which was closed by the Public Health Department.

For her part, Matron of the Hanover Infirmary, Kayon Dyer, welcomed plans to build new matron's quarters.

She said that members of staff are elated about the upgrading of the infirmary including the new kitchen.

“I know it is going to be of benefit to the residents and of course, staff will have a more comfortable space to work in,” she pointed out.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.