Man murdered at fish fry in Manchester

A man was shot and killed last night at a fish fry in the community of Davyton in Manchester.

He has been identified as 37-year-old Aldaine Bellanfante.

The event was being held by his sister.

It is reported that about 9:30 pm Bellanfante was at the entrance of the venue when two masked gunmen in hoodies came up and opened fire hitting him.

It is further reported that the gunmen subsequently fired several shots in the air, which sent patrons scampering.

Bellanfante was taken to the Mandeville Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A source close to the family told The Gleaner that the deceased man's sister, who runs a local charity that helps the homeless, recently travelled from England, where she lives, to host the fundraiser.

On Thursday, the commanding officer of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, announced that party permits have been discontinued for six hotspot communities due to an upsurge in crime.

The communities are Comfort, Broadleaf, Heartease, Greenvale, New Hall and May Day.

Saturday night's murder brings to 14 the total number of homicides recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

This is up from the eight recorded for the corresponding period last year.

- Tamara Bailey

