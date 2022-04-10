One day we will rise from the dead – Skeen

“And thou shalt be blessed; for they cannot recompense thee: for thou shalt be recompensed at the resurrection of the just.” Luke 14:14

MIZPAH, Manchester:

AS CHRISTIANS get ready to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and his subsequent ascension to Heaven over the Easter period, Pastor of Mizpah Moravian Church Lovern Skeen believes that everyone should look forward to their own resurrection after death when the Lord comes a second time.

“As preachers, it is our duty to call persons to repentance because Jesus also promised not just about his own resurrection. He also promises that we, too, shall some day rise again,” she said.

Reverend Skeen said that though humans are not without sin, it is the acceptance of the opportunity to live a life of holiness and obedience on this Earth that makes the difference.

It is this decision to live a life pleasing to God, she said, that will cause men, women, boys, and girls to be used mightily by God, despite any adverse circumstances and setbacks.

GOSPEL OF SALVATION

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the ministry of Christ. You could be a doctor, just a mister, just a miss, you don’t have to be a reverend. You could be just a child who is called upon to bring the gospel of Salvation.”

In the resurrection story, Jesus’ followers went to the tomb where he was buried to add spices to his body on the third day but found none.

This puzzled them, but following their encounter with the angel who questioned why they were looking for the living among the dead, they could not keep this news as it was the type that needed to be shared instantly.

Skeen said this is how the gospel of salvation should be treated by all today - spread across the world just as easily as telephone gossip is shared.

“We have a gossip that we should be spreading, and it is the gospel of Jesus Christ, because we, too, are carrying that gospel. He is not in the tomb. He had risen from the dead,” she said.

Skeen, who was delivering the annual resurrection sermon at the Mizpah Moravian Church last Sunday, during a special service of remembrance for members of the church who would have created an impact before passing away, said we all have gifts and talent we should utilise for the furtherance of God’s work.

“Each of us has an impact that we need to make on somebody’s life ... I want to encourage us that as we live, we should impact.”

While some will lose focus and deviate from Christian principles, Skeen implored believers to remain committed, look up, and not be led by distractions.

“There are some of us who don’t believe the Gospel any more and that we are going to be raised from the dead , but I want to say to us that I am looking forward to resurrection morning when I shall say to the devil ‘I have accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as my personal Saviour’.”

She added: “Every day is a day for us to turn around and do that which God wants for us to do and to be obedient to Almighty God ... If today we feel like Peter, doubtful Thomas, or anyone of Jesus’ followers who did not believe He rose from the dead, there is hope for us to turn around.”

Skeen underscored the importance of fortifying one’s mind with God’s word so that others can be led to glorify God and live a life that is pleasing in God’s sight.

“God wants us to go into the hedges and the byways to find the scammers and the gunman. The Gospel says we come to preach to bring sinners to repentance and not necessarily just the righteous. We have to live this gospel.”

Skeen, in encouraging believers to be ready, reminded those present that no one knows when their time will come but added that there remains a reward for those who are faithful.

“We don’t know our expiry dates - we can die, things happen. But whether we live or die, we are the Lord’s, and because He rose from the dead, we too shall also rise,” she said.