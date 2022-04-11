Alleged St Elizabeth female lottery scammer charged

A St Elizabeth woman has been charged for lottery scamming.

Melissa Brown, who is from Park Mountain district, was arrested and charged on Saturday with knowingly possessing identity information.

The police report about 5:27 p.m., a team was conducting a stop and search operation along the Gilnock main road in Santa Cruz when Brown was stopped.

According to the police, during the search, several electronic devices containing identity information were found in her possession.

As a result, Brown was taken into custody and subsequently interviewed and charged.

Her court date has not yet been finalised.

