Beautification project launched in Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE NATIONAL beautification project, dubbed ‘Paint the City, Paint the Town’, which is now taking place in 13 parishes outside of the Corporate Area, was officially launched in the Hanover capital, Lucea, by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie.

In Hanover, the project is being implemented in the towns of Hopewell and Lucea, with work having started in January when McKenzie toured the parish and made the announcement to include the parish in the project.

With the work in both Hanover towns now far advanced, McKenzie decided to heighten public awareness by doing the official national launch in Lucea.

The Gleaner was informed that the Hanover project should cost an estimated $16 -18 million, with the painting of buildings and sidewalks across both towns, erecting street signs, painting of murals on appropriate walls, and other beautification works, plus the rehabilitation of markets in both towns. Several artists, artisans, tradesmen and labourers are expected to be employed temporarily throughout the duration of the project.

MASSIVE DEVELOPMENTS IN TOURISM SECTOR

Addressing the ceremony at the official launch, held at Bustamante Square, McKenzie announced that Hanover is poised to take off with some massive developments within the tourism sector. He added that the coastal towns of Sandy Bay and Green Island will be included in his ministry’s rural development programme within this financial year.

REAL DEVELOPMENT

“This town (of Lucea) needs real development, and until we are able to complete that development, we have provided funding to upgrade Miller’s Drive that will help to take the congestion out of the town,” he stated, noting that work to alleviate traffic congestion in Lucea will be done in phases.

Following the launch, McKenzie unveiled two signs and a mural in Lucea, which were done as part of the project.

“So far, in comparison to what the town was when I was here four to five weeks ago, this is exceptionally good,” he told The Gleaner.

Members of Parliament Dave Brown (Eastern Hanover) and Tamika Davis (Western Hanover) expressed satisfaction.

“On a drive through, if one should do a comparison between some months ago and today, the changes are very evident,” Davis noted.

Brown said: “It’s really welcoming, bearing in mind that Hanover was usually on the back burner. It presents a good look across the parish.”

Davis pleaded for residents to show their appreciation by taking care of the newly done works, while Brown said that the environmental impact of the works will affect how the people, in general, think, feel and behave.

“We agree that our environment impacts how we think, how we feel, and, ultimately, how we act. If we accept that when our environment is dirty and unattractive, it contributes to our agitation, aggression and discomfort; conversely, we must accept that when the environment is clean, brightly-coloured and attractive, we are likely to feel happy, comfortable and peaceful in that space,” Davis said.