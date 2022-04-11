Cop cleared of corruption charge seeking reinstatement

A police constable who was cleared of a corruption charge is now seeking to return to duties after nearly five years on suspension.

Adrian Dowding was charged for breaching the Corruption Prevention Act following allegations that he collected $12,000 to return a cell phone that was seized during a police operation.

He has been on suspension since 2017 when he was charged.

His attorney Donovan Collins said he is now in the process of writing to Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson to inform him of the outcome of the case and request that Dowding be reinstated.

“From the matter is completed favourably then he should get back his job, but it takes a process,” he told The Gleaner.

Dowding was acquitted in the Trelawny Parish Court on April 1 midway through his trial after prosecutors offered no further evidence against him.

The case reportedly collapsed because the main witness did not attend court on several dates after he had commenced giving evidence in cross-examination by Dowding's attorney.

The attorney believes that police investigators sometimes are too quick to file criminal charges.

“In this case, I don't believe they should have charged him. They should have done some more investigations to ensure that they understand the legislation properly,” he said, referring to the Corruption Prevention Act.

