Golding encouraged by Portland tour

Opposition Leader Mark Golding said that he is encouraged by the turnout of People’s National Party (PNP) supporters and business interests during a ‘Power of the Dream tour’ of West and East Portland last Friday.

Golding, accompanied by general secretary of the PNP Dayton Campbell and party chairman Angela Brown Burke, first visited the Craig Mill Bridge in Buff Bay (West Portland), which is in a state of disrepair.

The PNP leader, admitted that he understands that only $70 million has been budgeted for bridges annually, was quick to point out the challenges faced by the residents, who, according to him, are marooned during heavy rains and should be treated as a priority by the Government.

Golding pointed out that an alternative route, which was constructed along a river bed, has been badly damaged as a result of recent heavy rains, leaving residents marooned for almost two to three days, based on media reports.

“We visited the Craig Mill Bridge, which is the route up to Belvedere and we saw the very poor condition of the existing bridge,” said Golding.

“Some of the concrete beams underneath are compromised, cracking and so on. It’s definitely not safe. We also saw the alternate travelling arrangement through the river bed, which I gathered that a lot of money was spent on, but it’s been basically washed away. The residents are saying, why is it that so much money was spent on the alternate? Why not just fix the bridge itself?

“Apparently, it was not budgeted for this year but due to their activism and the demonstrations, they have had to and so on. I believe that [it] maybe be brought forward and I hope it will be, because the alternate route is not adequate. What is there now… regular vehicles could easily get stuck and today (Friday) is not a rainy day. There was water in the river, but you can imagine when there is rain and the river comes down people could be marooned,” he added.

Golding argued that the situation should be treated as a priority as residents are affected during heavy rainfall and that the Government can find ways and means of doing things when the situation becomes urgent and there is enough pressure brought to bear.

ALIVE AND WELL

The PNP leader then conducted a walk-through of the Buff Bay Fire Station, the Buff Bay Police Station, a section of Lennox, Black Hill, and Hope Bay, where he also met with former member of parliament Errol ‘Jiggs’ Ennis at his home, at which point he concluded the West Portland leg of the tour.

Then it was on to East Portland, where the PNP leader stopped at the Musgrave market and met with vendors. Golding also spoke with a few business operators in the resort town before passing through the Prospect division, and ended his tour in Berrydale, where they held a spot meeting with party supporters, who turned out in their numbers.

The opposition leader later commented that he was very encouraged and satisfied with the tour, as according to him, there is a general feeling on the ground that the PNP is still alive and well, which he said, harbours well going forward. He lamented that the challenges faced by the people were the need for improvement in the infrastructure in the parish.

Among those joining the tour in East Portland were Wayne McKenzie, councillor for the Prospect division; Dexter Rowland, councillor for the Port Antonio division; former mayor Benny White; and Colin Bell, caretaker for the Fellowship division.

