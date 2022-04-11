Jamaica's murder tally at 405

Crime statistics released by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is showing that murders are flat when compared to last year.

Up to April 9, the country recorded 405 homicides, which is on par with the corresponding period in 2021.

For the period under review, the St Mary Police division saw the highest jump in murders, with 15 homicides being recorded.

For the corresponding period, the division only saw one murder.

Other divisions with an increase in murders include Trelawny with 13 killings compared to three in 2021 (333.3%), Westmoreland with 42 murders compared to 18 in 2021 (133.3%), and Portland with four murders compared to two in 2021 (100%).

Shootings across the 19 police divisions are down 13.3 per cent with 312 cases compared to 360 in 2021 for the period under review.

Incidents of injured persons, rape and robberies are also down.

- Andre Williams

