Local lobby group partners with TikTok to protect children

The lobby group Hear the Children's Cry has partnered with social media platform TikTok in the fight against the exploitation of Jamaican minors.

Hear the Children's Cry founder Betty Ann Blaine said the partnership is to build a positive and supportive digital community in Jamaica.

"Prior to this, we had no direct contact with TikTok," said Blaine adding that there has been increasing concern about inappropriate and exploitative content of children on digital platforms.

These include pornography.

"The last one that went viral was on TikTok so the fact we now have a direct link to TikTok, we can talk to people there including their safety trust and safety team," she said.

Blaine said TikTok has agreed to investigate those cases immediately.

As part of the partnership, TikTok has provided training for Blaine's team.

"It is a good day for Jamaican children all around," Blaine said.

Blaine said as a result of the partnership the way has now been paved for the Jamaican Cybercrimes Unit to link up for the first time with the TikTok team in the fight against cyber-related violations against young people.

- Barbara Gayle

