Manchester businessman convicted of tax evasion

Manchester businessman Wen-Jun Kong, who has been convicted of tax evasion, is to be sentenced on May 4.

Kong was found guilty last Wednesday in the Manchester Parish Court of cheating the public revenue and making a false statement to the Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

Kong, 41, is a shareholder and director of R & R Xpress Company Limited, which operates in the parish.

Kong was convicted of three counts of making a false statement to the TAJ in relation to income tax returns he filed for the period of 2012 – 2014.

The prosecution, led by TAJ legal counsel, contended that his declarations were false and led evidence to substantiate the assertion.

He was also charged for two counts of cheating the public revenue after R&R Xpress failed to deliver or cause to be delivered to the Commissioner General of the TAJ a true and correct tax return for the years of assessment, 2012-2014.

Kong's journey to conviction began in November 2016 when he was arrested following an operation which targeted his residence and business offices.

The operation was jointly executed by officers attached to the Constabulary Financial Unit, the Financial Investigations Division (FID), TAJ and the Mandeville Police.

The charges were laid after a two-year joint investigation by the FID and TAJ.

In commenting on the conviction, FID's chief technical director, Selvin Hay, noted that this verdict has signalled that the courts have an appetite for these types of matters.

He said the division, in collaboration with the TAJ, will strategically target tax evaders.

“For too long tax cheats have been able to flourish at the expense of law-abiding taxpayers. The FID takes a zero-tolerance approach to persons involved in financial crimes, this includes tax evaders. Where the evidence of a breach is provided, we will be taking the necessary legal action to ensure that the individuals and businesses are brought to justice, thereby levelling the playing field for taxpayers,” said Hay.

Those sentiments were endorsed by the TAJ which said that it is committed, through intelligence activities and the assistance of the public, to identify those taxpayers who contravene the tax laws and to prosecute where the evidence warrants.

