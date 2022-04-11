Security guard charged for beating man with gun

Forty-five-year-old security guard Gawayne Steward has been charged in connection with an attack on a man on Lower Parade Street in Trelawny on Sunday.

Steward, who is from Ulster Spring in the parish, is charged with illegal possession of firearm, assault at common law, and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that Steward attacked a man with a firearm and threatened his life.

He then reportedly used the firearm to hit the man twice on his shoulders and punched him multiple times all over his body.

The man then went to the police station where he made a report and gave a statement.

Steward turned himself in to the police, where the man positively identified him.

The firearm and ammunition were seized and thereafter he was charged.

His court date is being finalised.

