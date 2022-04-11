St Ann residents, taxi operators protest over poor road conditions

Disgruntled taxi operators, supported by residents, blocked sections of the roadway in Runaway Bay and Discovery Bay, St Ann early this morning to protest poor road conditions.

The blockages were mounted from as early as 2:30.

The cabbies, who ply the Brown's Town to Runaway Bay and Brown's Town to Discovery Bay routes, complained that the roadway has been in a bad state for several years with repeated promises from the authorities to undertake repairs going unfulfilled.

Member of Parliament for St Ann North West Krystal Lee told The Gleaner she was unable to address the protesters in person due to prior commitments but expressed surprise at the protest action.

Lee said that road patching works have been undertaken over the few months as the National Works Agency awaits approval for $300 million to resurface sections of the Brown's Town to Runaway Bay road.

The road blockages were eventually cleared after a few hours.

- Carl Gilchrist

