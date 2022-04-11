Three men arrested for major cocaine bust

Three men have been arrested in a major cocaine find on a vessel that was seized at sea by the members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard late Monday afternoon.

The Corporate Communications Unit says the vessel was taken to the Marine Police Division in Kingston.

It was opened and one side was discovered packed with the drug.

A total of 140 parcels were seized.

More details soon.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com