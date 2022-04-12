20 vehicles seized over illegal lights

Approximately 20 vehicles were seized by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) over the weekend for having light fixtures that breach the Road Traffic Act.

The police note that some of these cars have lights that mimic emergency vehicles.

Head of the police's Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, Assistant Commissioner Gary McKenzie, warned motorists against the practice.

“We have also seen where some of these lights are mimicking emergency vehicles to include police vehicles, ambulances [and] fire brigades. These issues have caused many confusion on our roads, and in fact, some glaring lights have caused other motorists to meet in accidents,” McKenzie said.

“We have had some of them [the seized vehicles] examined already and their plates removed for them to be in conformity with what the law requires. Apart from them being in conformity with the laws, it is really causing some very severe problems,” he added.

Meanwhile, McKenzie is warning motorists to ensure that their registration plates are properly affixed to their vehicles.

“This is also not going to be tolerated. Registration plates ought to be affixed on the front of the vehicle in such a manner that is discernible when it is viewed from in front,” he said.

- Ainsworth Morris

