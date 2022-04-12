Corinaldi Primary closes amid outrage after parent beats security guard

Janet Silvera/Senior Gleaner Writer

The Corinaldi Primary School in St James will be closed come Tuesday and Wednesday amid outrage over Monday's brutal attack on a security guard by a father.

In full view of students, the parent, towering about a foot over the security guard, rained blows on him.

A video of the incident shows that as the security guard lost control and fell to the ground, the parent kicked him.

The parent engaged in the altercation while dressed in his Transport Authority uniform.

The School administration says it will meet with parents on Tuesday and teachers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, only grade-six students will attend classes.

They are now preparing for their Primary Exit Profile sittings.

Regular school will resume for the more than 1,000 students on roll on April 25, after the Easter break.

The altercation between security guard and the parent happened around 4.15 p.m after the father refused to wait outside the school gate for his child as dictated by policy.

"He stepped pass the security and after the security tried to get him to turn back, he grabbed him and slapped him in the face,” said a parent who witnessed the incident.

The parent, who asked to withhold her name, said the two men wrestled for a short while.

The police were called in to quell the situation. Meanwhile, the guard was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was treated before he had to undergo several tests.

