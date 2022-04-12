Hunt on for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 5-y-o sister, niece

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

The Negril police have joined with members of a Westmoreland community on the hunt for a 29-year-old man who is alleged to have sexually molested his five-year-old sister and a two-year-old niece at their home last week.

The girls had to be hospitalised.

The mother of the five-year-old girl said she discovered that something was wrong while washing her daughter's underwear.

She said after talking with the child, she confronted her son who denied claims that he sexually assaulted his sister.

It was later discovered that the man's two-year-old niece had also been abused.

The woman is also the grandmother of the two-year-old.

She said she called the police and both children were taken to the station then to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital where medical examinations confirmed that they were molested.

The accused was held by his older brother to be handed over to the police, but he managed to escape.

The Westmoreland police have confirmed the incident.

The investigation is being led by the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

