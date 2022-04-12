Immigration Corner | What is a NEXUS card?

Dear Miss Powell,

I recently travelled to Canada via the USA. On my way back, I noticed that there was a section for ‘NEXUS card holder’. That line seemed shorter and very few persons were going through there. I am writing to find out what a NEXUS card ia and how I could get one. I’m just trying to reduce the stress in my travels and hope you can give me an idea about how to get one. Do I need to be a Canadian citizen to get one? How long does it take to process? Thank you in advance for your response.

– KJ

Dear KJ,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

If you are a frequent traveller between Canada and the USA, you can reduce the hassle and wait times at the airport by having a NEXUS or a ‘trusted traveller card’. A NEXUS card provides the benefit of expedited service at the airports and when crossing the USA/Canadian crossing via land or sea. NEXUS members can be expedited through Canadian Air Transport Security Authority airport security screening lanes quickly and without hassles.

When you have been pre-screened and granted a NEXUS card, you can now avoid long line-ups and save time using automated self-serve kiosks at nine Canadian international airports, as well as enjoy a quick and simplified entry process using dedicated lanes at 21 designated land border crossings.

The standard requirement is that you must be an American or Canadian citizen, or a permanent resident of either country for your application to be considered. You must also have resided as a legal resident in either country for a minimum of three years, before you can apply.

A NEXUS card will grant you authority to utilise the special expedited lanes at border crossings, security lines at airports and you can travel across the ‘NEXUS-only bridge’ at the Niagara border of Canada and the USA.

In essence, a NEXUS card will save you time when crossing the Canadian and USA borders via sea, plane, or motor vehicle. The card is usually valid for five years and is renewable.

APPLICATION PROCESS

The application may appear to be simple, however, you must be careful to be accurate and provide all the supporting documents to substantiate the information provided in the application. When you apply online, your information will be sent to both US Customs Border Protection and the Canadian Border Services Agency through the Trusted Traveler Program system.

You must be prepared to provide details about your background, work, and travel history for the past five years. You must pay the required fees and will need to schedule an interview at one of the designated offices. You will have the option to indicate your preferred interview location on the application form. There are approximately 25 locations throughout the USA and Canada where you can attend an interview when required.

I recommend that you contact an experienced Canadian immigration lawyer to assist you with your application as this could avoid delays due to incomplete or inaccurate application. Be prepared to provide a copy of the following documents to your lawyer: valid passport, permanent resident or green card, valid driver’s licence, birth certificate, citizenship or naturalisation certificate, vehicle information, any applicable, work permit or study permit and vehicle information such as vehicle’s license plate number, make and model and colour.

You will also need to provide proof of residency. Acceptable proof is usually a valid driver’s licence with your current address or a bank statement with your address, utility bill or credit card statement with your current address.

Another important factor often missed by applicants is that if your name is different on the various supporting documents, then you should also present a certificate of name change or provide a statutory declaration of identity.

The processing time for most government agencies is much longer than normal currently. However, you should expect your application to be processed in three phases. First there is an initial screening to verify the documents and your eligibility. This could take from as little as six weeks or up to six months, depending on your background.

Second, there is the interview stage which depends on the workload of the enrolment centre that you selected. This could take up to another six months. You may also apply for expedited service, provided you have a valid reason for the request. Finally, once your application is approved, you should expect to receive your card within two weeks.

If you are a citizen or permanent resident of Canada or the USA and you travel frequently, whether for family, work, study, or business, then the NEXUS card will save time and simplify your travel experience. Feel free to schedule a Zoom/telephone meeting with me for additional information.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public with office in Ottawa, Ontario. Submit your questions and comments via www.deidrepowell.com or call/WhatsApp 613-695-8777. You can also find her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.