NWC saddened after worker shot dead in Portmore

The National Water Commission (NWC) says it is saddened by Saturday's murder of one of its employees while conducting duties in Waterford, Portmore, St Catherine.

Kamar Davis, 35, was clearing a blocked sewer in Waterford when shots were heard.

He was later found suffering from gunshots wounds and was subsequently pronounced dead.

The NWC has offered condolences to his family and friends, saying Davis was very passionate about his duties.

"The killing of Mr Davis is a sad reminder of the risk and danger faced by some members of the NWC team in the execution of their duties in service to the public," said a company spokesperson in a statement.

The NWC said almost daily, field staff are exposed to various threats and attacks, and this is a significant difficulty.

However, the commission said despite the challenges, it remains committed to its mandate to deliver the highest quality of water and sewerage services its valued customers.

