Opposition lashes Finance Minister over public sector duty concession

The Opposition is raising concern about what it calls the haphazard approach by Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke to revoke motor vehicle duty concessions for public sector workers.

There was no consultation with the various associations, trade unions and other stakeholders before the decision was made.

However, Clarke has said the elimination of the duty concession to travelling officers in the public sector would not place them at a disadvantage.

The Opposition said it was shocked by the revelation by the Jamaica Civil Service Association that it was caught off guard by Clarke's announcement to revoke duty concessions for qualified public sector workers.

The Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions has also expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the announcement was made.

The unions are now mulling the ministry's compensation review documents, including the newly proposed pay schedules and data.

In the meantime, the Opposition is calling for Clarke to take a consultative approach to this matter and to ensure that the decisions reflect the views of all stakeholders.

"This gross error in judgement by the Minister has eroded trust in the public sector compensation reform process at a time when the government is seeking to commence its implementation,” said Opposition Spokesperson on the Public Service and Special Abilities, Senator Lambert Brown.

He noted that public sector workers have a legitimate expectation of these benefits which form part of the terms and conditions of their employment and have been in place since the 1970s.

