Policemen charged with murder almost 14 years after shooting

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force charged with murder almost 14 years after a fatal shooting were today each offered $500,000 bail when they appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court.

They are charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Jevani Robinson of Jobs Lane, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Those charged are police Sergeant Gurvin Leachman of the St Catherine North and Constable Dane Hylton of the St Thomas police divisions.

When the matter was mentioned before Parish Judge Desiree Allyene, bail was offered.

Bail was granted on the condition that they surrender their travel documents and stop orders at the ports of entry and exit.

Leachman must report to the Point Hill police and Lawson must report to Yallahs police every Tuesday.

The matter will again be mentioned on June 6.

Attorneys-at-law Andrew Graham and Charles Campbell told the court that their clients will abide by the conditions.

In perusal of the file, the judge uttered "2008!"

Several persons in court also expressed surprise about the length of time that had elapsed before charges were laid against the cops.

The allegations are that about 3:30 p.m. on September 22, 2008, police conducted an operation along Jobs Lane, Spanish Town.

During the operation, Robinson was allegedly shot and killed by police when he challenged them.

The police reportedly seized an illegal gun in the incident.

An investigation was launched into the matter and on Friday, April 8 the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that the policemen be charged with murder.

