PriceSmart opens Portmore location

Customers have been streaming into the new Portmore location of PriceSmart Jamaica.

The store opened at 8 o'clock this morning to dozens of customers who were waiting at the door.

Sisters, Coleen Clarke Stephens, Tamara Redwood and Julian Rhone — the first three shoppers — were elated about the opening of the St Catherine-based store.

All three said they left their homes at 4:00 am in Ewarton, St Catherine to be the first persons at the door.

The company has said its club membership has exceeded expectations.

The investment in PriceSmart Portmore exceeds US$20 million with 180 persons being directly employed.

- Ainsworth Morris

