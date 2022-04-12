PriceSmart opens Portmore location
Customers have been streaming into the new Portmore location of PriceSmart Jamaica.
The store opened at 8 o'clock this morning to dozens of customers who were waiting at the door.
Sisters, Coleen Clarke Stephens, Tamara Redwood and Julian Rhone — the first three shoppers — were elated about the opening of the St Catherine-based store.
All three said they left their homes at 4:00 am in Ewarton, St Catherine to be the first persons at the door.
The company has said its club membership has exceeded expectations.
The investment in PriceSmart Portmore exceeds US$20 million with 180 persons being directly employed.
- Ainsworth Morris
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.