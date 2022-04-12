St James district constable found dead at home

Hopeton Bucknor/Gleaner Writer

Sixty-one-year-old St James district constable Marlon Brown was found dead at his home on Monday evening.

Brown, otherwise called 'Big Brown', of Eden in Leethe district in the parish, was attached to the Mount Salem Police Station.

He had reportedly complained to several colleagues on Sunday that he was not feeling well, and left work to go home.

When he did not turn up for work on Monday morning, several telephone calls were made to his cell phone but there was no answer.

A team of cops went to his home to check on him and found him lying motionless on his bed.

He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His wife has been overseas.

Brown had been a District Constable at Mount Salem since 1989.

His colleagues have described him as a very kind, loving, jovial and hard-working individual, who is always on the ball and always ready to assist persons within the constabulary force and in his community.

