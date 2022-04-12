Transport Authority probing Corinaldi Primary attack involving employee

The Transport Authority says it is undertaking an internal investigation into the conduct of an employee in relation to a brutal attack on a security guard at Corinaldi Primary School in St James on Monday.

In full view of students, the parent, towering about a foot over the security guard, rained blows on him.

A video of the incident shows that as the security guard lost control and fell to the ground, the parent kicked him.

The parent engaged in the altercation while dressed in his Transport Authority uniform.

The authority says it will treat the findings of the probe in accordance with its Grievance Procedures and Disciplinary Codes.

Noting that the police are also conducting an investigation, the regulator is encouraging all employees to resolve conflicts in a constructive and amicable manner.

The authority says it empathises with teachers, parents, and in particular the students, who were exposed to this display of violence.

