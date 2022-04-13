12 appointed to Court of Appeal, Supreme Court

Three appointments have been made to the Court of Appeal and nine to the Supreme Court.

The appointments take this month.

Justice Evan Brown who had been acting as a judge of the Court of Appeal heads the list of appointees.

He is now appointed to the substantive post.

In the Supreme Court, Director of State Proceedings in the Attorney General's Office Althea Jarrett, and Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Maxine Jackson are among the appointees who will act as Puisne judges.

See full list of appointees below:

Judge - Court of Appeal

Evan Brown

Kissock Laing (Acting)

Georgiana Fraser (Acting)

Puisne Judge - Supreme Court

Tania Mott Tulloch Reid

Stephanie Orr (Acting)

Pamela Mason (acting)

Dale Staple (Acting)

Opal Smith (Acting)

Sheron Barnes (Acting)

Althea Jarrett (Acting)

Maxine Jackson (Acting)

Master in Chambers – Supreme Court

Tamara Dickens (Acting)

