Diaspora corner shop hotspot programme expands

The ‘Corner Shop Hotspot programme’ launched last year by the Northeast Diaspora Region of the United States of America to provide Jamaican students with connectivity is being expanded to bring more students on to the programme.

The project is being rolled out in five additional locations in Kingston and St Ann.

The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA has partnered with Jamaican corporate foundations, Seprod Foundation and Digicel Foundation, to organise and roll out the Hotspot Corner Shop Internet Connectivity Fund to provide Internet solutions for children and youth to enable sustainable remote learning, educational equity, and access.

Remote student learning highlighted the extent of the digital divide in Jamaica and those students without access to an appropriate device and connectivity have not been able to access their lessons.

Through the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information’s ‘Device for Every Child Programme’ and support from the private sector, many children accessed devices, but connectivity remains a barrier to education that needs to be urgently addressed.

“Education still remains the great equaliser. Yet, most COVID-19 responses in education have magnified the persistent inequities in education systems. We cannot speak about equity for all students without ensuring access to Internet connectivity and high-quality instruction. We must ensure greater levels of connectivity for our students in areas that have the greatest need, especially rural communities. Greater levels of Internet connectivity will guarantee that our students have improved access to and benefit from virtual learning. We must deliver on the promise of education for our children,” said Dr Karren Dunkley, international educator and Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA representative.

Charmaine Daniels, CEO of the Digicel Foundation, emphasised Digicel Foundation’s commitment to harnessing technology so that learning is streamlined and accessible to all students in Jamaica. “We identified early on in the pandemic that connectivity would be a major issue for many students across the island. We’ve donated over 2,000 tablets, SIM cards and data plans, but we can’t stop there – our students need our continuous support to stay connected. Partnerships like the Hotspot Corner Shop are bringing the technology where it is most needed; this is a real investment in real communities to help create a world where no one is left behind.”

PREPARED

Melanie Subratie, chairperson of the Seprod Foundation, commented on the importance of partnerships like this in overcoming long-term societal problems such as the digital divide. “Together we can continue to break barriers to access to a high-quality education for all Jamaican students. Seprod Foundation continues to work towards enhancing school and community digital infrastructure, while resourcing schools, teachers, and students with the tools to see themselves as the developers and creators of technology. We need to ensure that our students are prepared for modern careers.”

With the launch of a month-long fundraising campaign facilitated by the American Friends of Jamaica, the Hotspot Corner Shop Internet Connectivity Fund seeks to expand the programme, community by community, islandwide. Donations can be made at www.givehotspots.org. Connectivity is key to continued learning during the ongoing closure of physical schools and we must all continue to empower our communities so that student outcomes are improved, and no child is left behind.

Lorraine Smith, owner of Solutions For U, LLC, that provides support to individuals with all types of disabilities; across New Jersey, with branches in Georgia and Jamaica, is the major sponsor for phase 1 of the Internet Hotspot project.

“We recognise the importance of ensuring connectivity for students and families both from an educational and social-emotional perspective. Online access will continue to enhance and support extended learning opportunities as students return to in-person learning,” she said.