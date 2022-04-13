Education Minister condemns attack on security guard at Corinaldi school

Education Minister Fayval Williams has condemned Monday's attack on a security guard allegedly by a parent at the Corinaldi Avenue Primary School in St James.



The security guard was reportedly hit with a baton and kicked by a man who refused to wait outside the school gate for his child as dictated by the school's policy.

The guard was subsequently hospitalised.



“This shameful and outrageous behaviour in front of students, parents and staff is totally unacceptable and a very poor example to the children,” Williams said.



She is appealing to parents to seek dialogue through the available channels where they have issues with school policies.

