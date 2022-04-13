Gas prices to go down by 25 cents Thursday, diesel up $1.50

Petrojam has announced a $0.25 reduction in the ex-refinery prices of E10 87 and E10 90 gasoline.

A litre of E10 87 will be sold for $190.83 per litre and a litre of E10 90 for $195.85.

The price of Automotive Diesel Oil will move up by $1.50 per litre to sell for $198.20 while Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel will move down by $0.25 to sell for $200.94 per litre.

Meanwhile, Kerosene will move down by $0.25 to sell for $171.06.

Propane will see a reduction of $2.50 to sell for $77.44 per litre while butane will move down by $3.06 per litre to sell for $88.12.

Petrojam said there were mixed movements in the US Gulf Coast region within the past week.

Price increases were influenced by Russia's reduced crude oil output and an ease in the COVID lockdown in Shanghai, China.

Marketing companies will add their mark-up to the announced prices.

