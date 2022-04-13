Man charged for killing parents in Portmore further remanded

Simeon Ramsay, the man charged for the stabbing deaths of his parents in Portmore, St Catherine, was further remanded when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

The court was informed that the case file is incomplete.

He was ordered to return to court on June 24.

On the day in question, Simeon reportedly used a knife to kill his father 69-year-old Cecil Ramsay, who is a Minister of Religion and a painting contractor, and his mother 55-year-old Phyllis Ramsay.

At the time of her death, she was the acting vice-principal at St Andrew Preparatory School.

Investigators say Cecil was stabbed in his chest and Phyllis was stabbed twice in her neck with an open blade kitchen knife.

Simeon was later charged with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

