MOCA warns landlords, Airbnb operators against lottery scammers

The Major Organised Crime & Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) is urging the public to be on the lookout for persons who are renting properties in upscale communities to carry out illegal activities.

The agency says it has noticed a worrying trend of persons, particularly those involved in lottery scamming, renting upscale Airbnb apartments and using these premises as a location for their crimes.

“We want people to be aware of these persons and their activities,” said MOCA press officer Detective Inspector Antoinette Morrison in a media release today.

“Not only to alert them to the practice but also to inform or remind them that under the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Transactions) Act, they themselves can be arrested and charged if found to be aiding and abetting the commission of these criminal activities by knowingly allowing the use of their premises,” Morrison added.

If found guilty, such persons could face up to 15 years in prison.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Morrison noted that it is very important that landlords take reasonable precautions before and while renting their premises.

MOCA said has made several arrests of persons involved in lottery scamming and seized a number of identity cards, electronic devices and other paraphernalia related to the crime since the start of the year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.