MP surprised at road protest

St Ann North West Member of Parliament (MP) Krystal Lee has expressed surprise at Monday’s protest by taxi operators and residents over the poor road condition between Brown’s Town and Runaway Bay, and extending to Discovery Bay.

“I am actually very surprised that there is a protest there this morning,” Lee told The Gleaner when contacted about the protest.

Several placard-bearing protesters mounted several roadblocks from early Monday morning, causing disruption in traffic flow from Brown’s Town to coastal towns such as Discovery Bay, Runaway Bay, St Ann’s Bay and Ocho Rios.

Lee admitted that the time has passed when the road surfaces should have been rehabilitated, but said that patching has been ongoing and $300 million has been earmarked to pave the affected areas.

According to the MP, “The road surfaces are passed the time when they should be fully rehabilitated. We’re not able to get the full funding to do a full rehabilitation, so what the (National) Works Agency does is to have routine patching. The last patch must have been done approximately five months ago. The Budget has just been read, it’s the start of a new financial year and so another first-quarter patching will be done soon.”

PATCHING

“When Minister Warmington came last year, he made a firm commitment that Runaway Bay to the Brown’s Town road will be done in this coming financial year, in two phases, approximately $300 million. If the Budget is just being read and Sectoral Debates have just started, then we know we would not expect full rehabilitation of that road to begin right now,” she explained.

But the patching is what one of the protesting drivers is tired of. According to him, the poor conditions have existed for the past five to six years and have been damaging their vehicles.

“The condition of the road is very poor, we need some better road. We tiad a site pothole now,” he said. “All dem do, dem dig it out dis week, next month dem put some marl inna it an’ rain wash it out an’ it stay deh again; we tiad ah di road patching. This is 2022, wi cyaa deal wid more road patching, bredda!”

He added: “Desmond McKenzie came here and looked on the road; $600 million granted to repair the road; (from) Bamboo to Brown’s Town, Brown’s Town [to] Discovery Bay, Brown’s Town to Runaway Bay, and seh it a start November. Almost half ah di year we deh already an’ nothing nuh start.”

Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis said the police were notified around 2:45 that residents were blocking the roadway and responded accordingly. He said the roadblocks at several sections were cleared and police presence maintained to prevent further disruption, while allowing residents to voice their concerns.

“What we want to ensure is that the residents are compliant with the rule of law and do not obstruct the roadway,” Francis told The Gleaner.

“What we are asking is for the residents to do their demonstrations peacefully ... without any form of disturbance, obstruction or mayhem.”

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com