‘A neighbour and a friend’

UNITED STATES Agency for International Development (USAID) Jamaica Country Representative, Jason Fraser, has challenged Jamaicans to build on the billions of dollars in assistance provided by foreign agencies and countries, in order to get better value for money.

At a recent function at The Pavilion, Terra Nova All-Suites Hotel, St Andrew, to mark the six decades of partnership since USAID opened offices in Jamaica, and which coincides with Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of political Independence, which will be observed in August, Fraser described Jamaica as a neighbour, partner and friend to the United States of America, with both having many accomplishments of which they should be proud.

Since 1962, USAID has invested more than US$1.4 billion in Jamaica to support education, the environment, energy resilience, health, and citizen security. Further, while there have been many changes in administrations and policies in both countries over this period, the bond of friendship between the countries has never wavered.

STRONGER, MUTUALLY REWARDING ALLIANCE

“In terms of the partnership, it is not so much about what the USAID has accomplished or what the US government has accomplished, it’s really about what Jamaicans have accomplished for themselves. At the end of the day, foreign assistance is meant to help, but does not replace the hard work and dedication that government, Jamaicans, the private sector in Jamaica and other places do for Jamaica.

“We are here to be your friends. We are here to be your supporters, and we are going to see a stronger and mutually rewarding alliance between Jamaica and the United States,” Fraser told the gathering.

Meanwhile, Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson Smith described as remarkable, the fact that the agency and Jamaica had enjoyed such a long and strong partnership since its political Independence.

“From the outset, the governments and people of United States of America and Jamaica have stood together on a quest for social and economic advancement right here, and in that regard the agency continues to provide critical support for programmes and projects which are central to the goals and priorities embodied in our own Vision 2030.”

Highlighting assistance in the areas of the environment, health and citizen security, she said the pandemic has seen the further strengthening of the partnership.

“The assistance given to boost our COVID-19 response has been broad-based, and we acknowledge in particular recent grants to private-sector organisations to support the administration of COVID-19 vaccines across the island... .”

She went on to praise USAID for its invaluable, targeted support over the years.

For the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica Executive Director Imega Breese McNab, it was the USAID’s strong commitment to partnership, demonstrated time and again in many ways over the years, which has stood out.

“USAID believes as we do in partnerships across the board, including not only public-private sectors partnership, but also civil society, and with a wide range of stakeholders in different fields,” she disclosed.

“This has ensured solid programming with measurable, sustainable development outcomes. USAID has always taken a progressive approach to working with private-sector partners to enhance competitiveness and have a healthy economic environment.”

