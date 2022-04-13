Robbery, rape and double murder in Malvern, St Elizabeth

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

The Malvern police in St Elizabeth have launched a manhunt for five gunmen who this morning robbed a bar, raped the bartender, and shot and killed two men while escaping.

The victims have been identified as 36-year-old Mickel James of Mount Pleasant in Malvern, and a man known only as Courtney of Santa Cruz, both in St Elizabeth.

The police say about 3:20 a.m., the five armed men broke into the bar and robbed the establishment of a large undetermined sum of cash.

The gunmen also removed three poker boxes from the wall and stole cigarettes, musical equipment and a quantity of top-shelf liquor.

They then went to a room at the rear of the establishment and where they sexually assaulted the bartender, before escaping into nearby bushes.

An alarm was raised and community members carried out a search for the gunmen, during which their getaway driver was apprehended.

The residents managed to corner the men in a bushy section of the community.

In a bid to escape, the gunmen shot and killed James and the other man.

