Taxi operator murdered in Portmore

A male taxi operator was gunned down along Cumberland Boulevard in Portmore, St Catherine this morning.

The attack happened about 9:20 a.m.

It is reported that the cabbie was at a taxi stand along the roadway when men on a motorbike came up and opened fire.

The driver was hit and the attackers escaped.

The area has been cordoned off by crime scene detectives.

