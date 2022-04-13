Teen girl charged in killing of Jamaican man in Bronx

An 18-year-old female has been charged in connection with the murder of a Jamaican man in New York last month.

Santiana Rodriguez was charged on Monday.

Her boyfriend is still being sought by the police.

Jamaican 24-year-old Stephaun 'Biggsy' Stewart was gunned down outside a coffee shop on Holland Avenue near East 212th Street on March 18.

The authorities confirmed that Stewart and a friend got into an argument with Rodriguez after she cut the line.

Stewart and his friend then left the shop, but the woman followed them out and was later seen on surveillance video making a call.

The NYPD said Stewart was found a few blocks away at 1:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his mid-section.

