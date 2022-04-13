Two shot, one fatally, in Manley Meadows

Two persons were shot, one fatally, in the community of Manley Meadows in central Kingston this afternoon.

The man died on the spot.

The injured woman was rushed to hospital.

Police investigators have cordoned off the scene.

