Wed | Apr 13, 2022

Two shot, one fatally, in Manley Meadows

Published:Wednesday | April 13, 2022 | 4:48 PM
Police investigators cordon off a street in Manley Meadows, Kingston where a man and a woman were shot. The man succumbed to his injuries. - Contributed photo.

Two persons were shot, one fatally, in the community of Manley Meadows in central Kingston this afternoon.

The man died on the spot.

The injured woman was rushed to hospital.

Police investigators have cordoned off the scene.

