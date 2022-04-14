Corporate Hands | Berger Paints, Rotaract Club beautify school

In March, Berger Paints, in support of the Rotaract Club of St Andrew, donated 47 gallons of paints to the Longwood Basic School in Vere, Clarendon. The paints assisted in the renovation of the school, which has been in operation for approximately 50 years. Berger Paints is committed to supporting Jamaica’s education sector. Here, Dionne King of Berger’s Marketing Department receives a certificate of appreciation from Colin Thomas, community service director, Rotaract Club of St Andrew, at Berger Paints’ head office on April 6.