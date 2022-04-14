Corporate Hands | JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation donates tablets valued at $10 million

Kim Mair (left, front row), CEO, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation; Beverly Manley Duncan (second left, front row) and Patricia Sutherland (right, front row), chairman of the foundation, share a photo op with six of the Beverly Manley Duncan scholars who were recipients of tablets from the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation and their parents and supporters. Occasion was the recent handover ceremony, held at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel. The JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation has donated 400 tablets, valued at approximately $10 million, to schools and organisations across Jamaica to help students to recover from learning loss