Corporate Hands | NCB gifts school with tablets

Members of the NCB Hagley Park team happily presents Patricia Kinglocke-Findley, principal, Cockburn Gardens Primary & Junior High, with the donation of tablets. After spending over two years online, the Cockburn Gardens Primary & Junior High School is now embracing technology in the classroom and students and staff alike are excited about their new digital journey. From left are: Keleen Brown, relationship associate, NCB Hagley Park; Simone Reid-Kildare, service quality manager, NCB Hagley Park; Conroy Ward, branch manager, NCB Hagley Park; and Patricia Kinglocke-Findley, principal, Cockburn Gardens Primary & Junior High.