Fewer genuine fire calls made last year - Fire chief

Asha Wilks/Gleaner Writer

COMMISSIONER STEWART Beckford of the Jamaica Fire Brigade has indicated that fewer Jamaicans have been making genuine fire calls in 2021.

In an interview with The Gleaner on Thursday, Stewart confirmed that the number of calls to report actual fire incidents had dropped by 21. 6 per cent of the 10, 209 calls made in 2020 compared to 8,003 received last year.

The surge in spoof calls across the 34 fire stations islandwide was one of fire chief Beckford’s major concerns as during the COVID-19 pandemic, fake calls increased by five per cent, with 1,174 received in 2021 compared to 1, 119 in 2020.

This increase, he said, was attributable to school closures around that time with more pupils staying at home as a result of the pandemic's impact on the education system.

As a result, more children had more free time and would sometimes be less supervised by parents or caregivers, leading to this uptick.

“We have seen a reduction in those over the last, maybe, three or four years because I [recall in] 2017, 2018 we were up to over 2,000 of them per year,” he said.

The data over time, said Beckford have shown that during Christmas and summer periods, there is an increase in the number of malicious fire calls received.

Given that schools have been fully reopened since January, Beckford indicated that the JFB will be launching more educational campaigns to instruct students on fire safety protocols and prevention methods.

“We would rather the fires be prevented than us having to respond to them and so we try to educate the public, through our fire prevention division on how to prevent fires and in the case one does start, what to do,” said Stewart.

Social media will be another medium in which the JFB will be sharing such information.

He added that while he is not comfortable with these numbers, he is optimistic that with the media campaigns on social media targeting both children and parents, there will be a further decrease in numbers.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work on social media because we know a lot of the young people do have access to social media and we believe that that’s a more fertile ground for the message,” he added.

The total number of children killed by fire in 2021 was five, including three females and two males. Since the start of this year, three children have died in fires.

“We are hoping that that number will remain. We are trying our endeavour best to ensure that we continue with the public education drive,” said Beckford.

In 2020 alone, 31 deaths by fire were recorded. By 2021, the number had increased by 35 per cent with a total of 42 lives lost to the burning flames.

“Typically, most of these fires are deaths occurred in single dwelling houses, one-bedroom and so on and at nights when persons are sleeping and so there is very little chance, sometimes, of them getting out and getting out safely,” said the fire chief.

He added that those persons who do make it out tend to turn back for valuable belongings and would then get trapped and later perish in the flames.

“Don’t go back in, there is nothing more valuable than your life...everything in there can be replaced,” he cautioned members of the public. Beckford encourages individuals that once a fire starts persons much evacuate as quickly as possible and do not return to the burning structure to retrieve items as the building can collapse.

He also encouraged parents to keep matches, lighters, and other combustible materials out of reach of children, who may want to experiment with them.

Members of the public are being advised to pay careful attention to the fire department's messaging and to dispel the misconception that fires are exclusively caused by people's recklessness.

“There’s always this thinking that it cah happen to me, that he or she is careless that is why it happen to them until it happens to them,” he said.