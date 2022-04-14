Government intends to bridge digital divide - Vaz

Carl Gilchrist/Gleaner Writer

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz, says the Government intends to meet the requirement necessary to bridge the digital divide that exists in Jamaica and enable all citizens to be able to connect to the Internet.

Speaking in Western St Mary on Wednesday at the launch of two more USF Community Wi-Fi hot spots, Vaz said Internet access is not only for the rich.

“In today’s society, access to the Internet is not a luxury or a tool only for the rich but people from rural Jamaica and the poor must also be able to enjoy the benefits of connectivity for work, school and daily communication,” Vaz pointed out during the first launch at Hamilton Mountain.

He continued: “As technology minister, I am confronted each day by the digital divide that exists in our country. There are communities and people who have no Internet access and we are working in earnest to change that. The digital age requires that all our citizens can connect to the internet to facilitate work, enhance their learning and earning potential and acquire digital skills. We intend to meet this requirement.” And in describing the launch as a historic day in Mango Valley, Vaz told the audience that work being done to connect communities is critical to Jamaica’s advancement as a digital country.

“In this age, connectivity to the Internet is a basic necessity for progress in the Fourth Industrial Revolution. With digital skills becoming essential for all, we need a generation of people who will be equipped with the necessary skills and competencies to compete in this age.”