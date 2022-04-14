Grange: Jamaica 60 to reignite nation for greatness

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says Jamaica 60 will be used to “engage and motivate our people towards achieving our national objectives".

Minister Grange was speaking during the ceremony to officially launch the Jamaica 60 programme of activities at Jamaica House Wednesday evening.

The Prime Minister Andrew Holness, launched the Jamaica 60 programme which Minister Grange described as a mix of commemorative activities and legacy projects that would bring lasting benefit to Jamaica.

Grange made it clear that Jamaica 60, a yearlong celebration, is “not just

a party, but it’s also a time to reflect and to build.”

According to Grange, occasions such as Jamaica 60 are an opportunity

to “do a report card on our progress as a country [and] set goals for the next five

years”.

Grange said: “The Government of which I’m a part, led by the Most Honourable Andrew

Holness has always taken the position that milestone commemorations

should be more than celebratory activities but that celebrations, such as

Jamaica 60, must include projects that will benefit our country for

generations to come. In this regard, we must seek opportunities to

improve our infrastructure and build new infrastructure — all with the aim

of making a better life for all the people of Jamaica.”

Among the legacy projects to begin this year are the redevelopment of the

National Stadium, the establishment of the Jamaica Sports Museum & Sports Hall

of Fame, the establishment of the Harry Belafonte National Concert Hall, a

monument to honour frontline workers in the pandemic, as well as the

construction of the new parliament building.

Special commemorative events will include banquets at which 60 outstanding

women and 60 outstanding men will be awarded for their service to the nation,

the Kingston Biennial Exhibition at the National Gallery of Jamaica, the Jamaica

60 Reggae Gold Awards, the JDF 60 Parade, the Independence Village from July

29 to August 7, and the Grand Gala at the National Stadium.

The Jamaica 60 programme, commemorating 60 years of Independence, was

launched in the presence of a delegation from Rwanda.

The theme for Jamaica 60 is 'Reigniting a Nation for Greatness'.